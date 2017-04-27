Analysts Expect Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immune Design Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.70). Immune Design Corp reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Immune Design Corp will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immune Design Corp.

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Immune Design Corp had a negative return on equity of 50.92% and a negative net margin of 415.05%.

IMDZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immune Design Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immune Design Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) traded down 2.54% on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,911 shares. Immune Design Corp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company’s market cap is $146.27 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Immune Design Corp during the third quarter valued at about $16,738,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Immune Design Corp during the third quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Immune Design Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Immune Design Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immune Design Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Immune Design Corp Company Profile

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company focuses on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company is developing multiple product candidates from its discovery platforms, including ZVex and GLAAS. ZVex is a discovery platform that uses a vector to generate product candidates designed to create cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) in vivo.

