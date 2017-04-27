Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) traded down 0.47% during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,001 shares. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The firm’s market cap is $121.33 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 1.41% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

