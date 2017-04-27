Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.14. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $11.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.53% during trading on Monday, hitting $141.05. 17,822,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $740.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. Apple also saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 212,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 157% compared to the average volume of 82,731 put options.

In related news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Gore, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $8,984,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,189,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,586 shares of company stock valued at $62,207,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,739,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,450,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $5,625,709,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,455,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,948,422,000 after buying an additional 1,156,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,526,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,914,178,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 966.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,096,072,000 after buying an additional 8,571,027 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

