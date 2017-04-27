Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Corp (AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Tower Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. American Tower Corp posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower Corp.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Pacific Crest raised their price target on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

In other American Tower Corp news, EVP William H. Hess sold 90,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $10,945,549.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,360,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,811,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,893 shares in the company, valued at $18,949,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,249 shares of company stock worth $22,541,591. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 358,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp during the third quarter worth about $9,461,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) opened at 122.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.17%.

About American Tower Corp

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

