Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Align Technology posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Align Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded down 0.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 111,983 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,133,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,881 shares of company stock worth $16,161,265. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

