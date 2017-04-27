Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company earned $295.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Imperial Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 137,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $5,888,418.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,576,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,136 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,577,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,362,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 153,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 468,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 115,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) traded down 2.39% during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,617 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.42 billion. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company’s Actionable Intelligence solutions address Customer Engagement Optimization, Security Intelligence, and Fraud, Risk and Compliance. It offers services, such as strategic consulting, implementation services, training, maintenance and round the clock support, as well as a range of deployment models.

