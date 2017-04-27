Analysts Anticipate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. Grupo Financiero Galicia reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) traded down 1.00% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. 94,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

