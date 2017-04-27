Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.41. Comcast reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm earned $21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 7,053 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $264,275.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,145,670.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,389,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 146,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 373,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 11,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) remained flat at $37.29 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037,088 shares. Comcast has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

