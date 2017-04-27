Analysts Anticipate CIGNA Co. (CI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $2.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CIGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.38. CIGNA posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CIGNA will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIGNA.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.93.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) traded down 0.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $150.41. The stock had a trading volume of 774,856 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. CIGNA has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CIGNA’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mccarthy sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $654,154.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,801,012.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,145.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,623 shares of company stock worth $8,960,849. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter worth $113,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in CIGNA by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Pax World Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

