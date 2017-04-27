Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) traded up 11.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 470,103 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company’s market cap is $80.52 million.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.25. The business earned $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Amtech Systems’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

