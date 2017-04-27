Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) Insider Markus Ziener Buys 100,000 Shares

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) insider Markus Ziener bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,125.80).

Shares of Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) traded up 11.36% on Thursday, hitting GBX 24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 450,766 shares. Amryt Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 13.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 27.95. The company’s market cap is GBX 51.04 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMYT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.63) target price on shares of Amryt Pharma PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday.

Amryt Pharma PLC Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, formerly Fastnet Equity plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and delivering treatments for patients with rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s products include Episalvan and Imlan. The Company’s products focus on developing somatostatin analogue (SSA) peptide medicines for patients with rare neuroendocrine diseases, including acromegaly and Cushing’s disease.

