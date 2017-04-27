Media coverage about AMREP (NYSE:AXR) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMREP earned a news impact score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) opened at 6.58 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $52.99 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. AMREP has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $8.14.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $9.78 million during the quarter. AMREP had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts expect that AMREP will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AMREP (AXR) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/amrep-axr-earning-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

AMREP Company Profile

Amrep Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: real estate operations and fulfillment services. The Company conducts its real estate business through AMREP Southwest Inc (AMREP Southwest) and its subsidiaries, with its activities occurring primarily in the City of Rio Rancho and certain adjoining areas of Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.