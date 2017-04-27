Insider Selling: American Manganese Inc. (AMY) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Andris Kikauka sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

Andris Kikauka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Andris Kikauka sold 39,500 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$9,480.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Andris Kikauka sold 2,500 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$575.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Andris Kikauka sold 50,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/american-manganese-inc-amy-director-andris-kikauka-sells-50000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About American Manganese

American Manganese Inc is a Canada-based company focused on the recycling of Lithium Ion Electric Vehicle Batteries based on its process for producing both Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) and Chemical Manganese Dioxide (CMD) from ultra-low grade manganese deposits. Its portfolio properties include Artillery Peak Deposit, Rocher Deboule IOCG and Lonnie and Virgil.

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.