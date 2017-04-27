American International Group Inc (AIG) Receives $65.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Philip Fasano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $381,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) traded up 1.65% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. 6,832,289 shares of the company were exchanged. American International Group has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.90 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $3.90. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post $4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 290.92%.

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

