American Airlines Group (AAL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the airline an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded down 7.1252% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.0939. 11,326,825 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.9592 and a beta of 0.93. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $50.64. American Airlines Group also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,849 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 281% compared to the typical daily volume of 747 put options.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Vetr raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.36 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen and Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/american-airlines-group-aal-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

In related news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $442,399.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $361,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $17,025. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.