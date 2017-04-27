Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst N. Khan expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $8.51 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $970.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. The firm earned $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $972.75.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 909.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $877.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $818.79. Amazon.com has a one year low of $599.20 and a one year high of $923.72. The stock has a market cap of $433.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

