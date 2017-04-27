Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $931.83 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 16th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Maxim Group set a $940.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $972.75.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $918.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,305,543 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $438.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.42 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $654.00 and a 1-year high of $923.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $879.77 and a 200-day moving average of $819.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The company earned $35.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post $7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Agran Libbie increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 6,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

