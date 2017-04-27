AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Penn West Petroleum Ltd (PWE) to Sector Perform

AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Penn West Petroleum Ltd (NYSE:PWE) (TSE:PWT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.60 price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Penn West Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.27.

Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE) traded down 3.90% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 1,068,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $744.10 million. Penn West Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Penn West Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $18,013,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Penn West Petroleum by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 124,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn West Petroleum by 11.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,976,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penn West Petroleum during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Penn West Petroleum by 418.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 558,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 450,502 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn West Petroleum Company Profile

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (Penn West) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer in Canada. The Company operates a portfolio of opportunities with an oil position in the Cardium, Viking and Peace River areas of Alberta. Penn West is a development and production company. During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, Penn West had produced 20 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), consisting of eight million barrels (MMbbl) of light and medium crude oil, three MMbbl of heavy crude oil, 44 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and one MMbbl of natural gas liquids.

