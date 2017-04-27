Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($3.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 869.63%. The business earned $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Vetr cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

In other news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $569,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Notis McConarty Edward bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded up 1.36% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 987,860 shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $80.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.29 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

