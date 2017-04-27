Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Ally Financial worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 89.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Ally Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) opened at 21.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $24.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

