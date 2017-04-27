Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALQA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliqua Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Alliqua Biomedical from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) opened at 0.415 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.57 million. Alliqua Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Alliqua Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 52.26% and a negative net margin of 81.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliqua Biomedical will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alliqua Biomedical Inc (ALQA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/alliqua-biomedical-inc-alqa-rating-reiterated-by-hc-wainwright-updated.html.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,046,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradford Barton bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 320,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,787,500 shares of company stock worth $2,355,000 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliqua Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alliqua Biomedical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliqua Biomedical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 57,974 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliqua Biomedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and Choice Therapeutics, Inc The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliqua Biomedical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliqua Biomedical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.