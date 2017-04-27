Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co increased their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.59 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) opened at 21.55 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.46. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $527.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 17,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

