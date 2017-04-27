Allegion PLC (ALLE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

Headlines about Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegion PLC earned a news impact score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Allegion PLC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Allegion PLC from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) opened at 79.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 263.12%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Kemp sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $567,755.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $303,781.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion PLC Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

