Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegheny Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) opened at 18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock’s market cap is $2.06 billion. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company earned $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.39 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.74.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

