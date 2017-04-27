Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Share Price

Headlines about Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexandria Real Estate Equities earned a news impact score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) opened at 113.59 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.82 and a 52-week high of $120.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. The firm’s market cap is $10.10 billion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm earned $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -165.17%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/alexandria-real-estate-equities-are-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-21-updated.html.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $1,192,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,384,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $27,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $342,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,250 shares of company stock worth $9,417,210 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.