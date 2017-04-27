Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We conducted an in-depth analysis of four late-stage monoclonal antibodies in development for migraine prevention – See table 1.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) opened at 22.15 on Monday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The stock’s market cap is $1.12 billion.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post ($3.99) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after buying an additional 268,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,854,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,787,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 410,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,937,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,704,000 after buying an additional 368,158 shares in the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

