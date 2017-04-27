Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 10,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$112,300.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, John Mccluskey sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total value of C$164,700.00.

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) opened at 9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm’s market cap is $2.92 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/alamos-gold-inc-agi-director-john-mccluskey-sells-10000-shares-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company’s segments include Young-Davidson, Mulatos, El Chanate and Corporate/other. Its Corporate and other segment consists of exploration and development projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.