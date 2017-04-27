AK Steel Holding Co. Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AK Steel Holding in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.39 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel Holding presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) traded down 1.55% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 10,711,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.00 billion. AK Steel Holding has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.39. AK Steel Holding also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 17,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 8,091 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel Holding by 14.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel Holding by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AK Steel Holding

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

