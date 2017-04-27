AGNC Investment Corp Plans Apr 17 Dividend of $0.18 (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a apr 17 dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded up 0.793% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.965. 681,262 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.693 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. AGNC Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. AGNC Investment Corp had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $198 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment Corp news, SVP Bernice Bell sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $100,604.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,101.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AGNC Investment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

About AGNC Investment Corp

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

