Agenus Inc (AGEN) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 2,340,232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Incyte bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,763,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,583,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,220.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Agenus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company’s market capitalization is $361.85 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 359.98% and a negative net margin of 472.80%. The business earned $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,210,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 68,620 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 70.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 4,141,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 1,712,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 1,370,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 990,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with cancer. Its approaches are driven by platforms and programs, which include antibody discovery platform, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage and AutoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

