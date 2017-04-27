AGCO Co. (AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.18.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 955,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. AGCO has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/agco-co-agco-receives-57-60-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AGCO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,800,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in AGCO by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,594,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,977,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 411,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGCO by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,563,000 after buying an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.