AGCO Co. (AGCO) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price target on AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. AGCO has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $64.90.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 119,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 77,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 48.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 30,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

