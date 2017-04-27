Aetna Inc (AET) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aetna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.41. Aetna reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aetna will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aetna.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

AET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.19 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aetna in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

Shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,831 shares. Aetna has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Aetna news, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of Aetna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $3,829,018.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of Aetna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $871,991.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Aetna by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aetna by 0.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aetna by 45.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/aetna-inc-aet-expected-to-post-earnings-of-2-35-per-share-updated.html.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aetna (AET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.