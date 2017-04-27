Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a $56.00 target price by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AERI. Aegis reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) opened at 42.45 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.65) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Duyk sold 41,591 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,939,388.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,424.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $454,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $189,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

