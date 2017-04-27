AerCap Holdings (AER) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program, which permits the company to repurchase $350 million in shares on Tuesday, February 21st, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) opened at 45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.59. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap Holdings had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post $6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AerCap Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AerCap Holdings from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBR & Co raised shares of AerCap Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AerCap Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AerCap Holdings (AER) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/aercap-holdings-aer-board-of-directors-approves-stock-buyback-program-updated.html.

In other news, COO Dikken Wouter Marinus Den sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $3,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,143,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.