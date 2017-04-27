Insider Selling: Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) EVP Sells 2,233 Shares of Stock

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $290,200.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Ann Lewnes sold 2,233 shares of Adobe Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $279,125.00.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.7657% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.8068. The company had a trading volume of 601,884 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $90.35 and a one year high of $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.0908 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Vetr raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.49 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 744,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd NV boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 157,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

