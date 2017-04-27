Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) in a research note released on Friday morning. Benchmark Co. currently has a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

IOTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies Corp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) opened at 5.30 on Friday. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $83.38 million.

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Adesto Technologies Corp had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies Corp will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

About Adesto Technologies Corp

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

