Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group Ag (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Adecco Group Ag from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Adecco Group Ag from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Adecco Group Ag (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. 17,935 shares of the stock traded hands. Adecco Group Ag has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33.

WARNING: “Adecco Group Ag (AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/adecco-group-ag-ahexy-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group Ag (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.