ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Leerink Swann

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) opened at 130.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 0.51. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $92.03 and a 52 week high of $132.95.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Private Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

