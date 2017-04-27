Aberdeen Asset Management plc (ADN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.38 ($3.55).

Several brokerages recently commented on ADN. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 287 ($3.67) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aberdeen Asset Management plc to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.58) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.58) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lowered Aberdeen Asset Management plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.24) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) traded down 1.32% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 277.30. 1,913,686 shares of the stock traded hands. Aberdeen Asset Management plc has a 12 month low of GBX 212.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 354.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.56 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.57.

About Aberdeen Asset Management plc

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset manager. The Company operates through asset management for reporting and control purposes. The Company is managed as a single asset management business, with multiple investment strategies of equities, fixed income and property, complemented by a solutions business, which provides multi asset, alternatives and quantitative investment capabilities.

