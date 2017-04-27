ABB Ltd Declares Annual Dividend of $0.75 (ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7546 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

ABB has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ABB has a payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) opened at 24.23 on Thursday. ABB has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company earned $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABB will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Natixis upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

