Aaron's (AAN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aaron's earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Aaron's in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 target price on Aaron's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Aaron's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) traded down 1.03% during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 239,032 shares. Aaron's has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $794.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.40 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron's will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

In other Aaron's news, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $121,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $393,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,440 shares in the company, valued at $10,842,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,750 shares of company stock worth $803,318 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

