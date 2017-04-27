AA PLC (AATDF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AA PLC (NASDAQ:AATDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AA PLC offers automobile insurance and breakdown coverage. Its operating segment consists of Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland and Insurance Underwriting. The company serves car manufacturers, fleet and leasing companies and insurance companies. AA PLC is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of AA PLC (NASDAQ:AATDF) remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. AA PLC has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/aa-plc-aatdf-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

