A Schulman Inc (SHLM) SVP Sells $192,617.04 in Stock

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) SVP Gustavo S. Perez sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $192,617.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) opened at 31.65 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $930.29 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. A Schulman Inc has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $37.70.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. A Schulman had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The firm earned $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A Schulman Inc will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of A Schulman during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of A Schulman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

