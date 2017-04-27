CAMG Solamere Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,953 Intel Co. (INTC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.93 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.03. Intel also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,477 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical volume of 1,267 put options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $659,243.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $157,691.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,157.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,262. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

