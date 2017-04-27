58.com (WUBA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35

Press coverage about 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) has trended positive on Thursday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 58.com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) opened at 39.03 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.65 billion. 58.com has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Haitong Bank lowered shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

