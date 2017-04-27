58.com Inc (WUBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 58.com will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 58.com.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Haitong Bank downgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/58-com-inc-wuba-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-05-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) traded down 0.30% on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 389,983 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The firm’s market cap is $5.23 billion. 58.com has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the third quarter worth $119,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in shares of 58.com by 18.6% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the third quarter worth $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 58.com (WUBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.