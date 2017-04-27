$570.21 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post sales of $570.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $570 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $540.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $570.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business earned $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$570.21 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) This Quarter” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/570-21-million-in-sales-expected-for-marvell-technology-group-ltd-mrvl-this-quarter.html.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded up 2.140% on Thursday, reaching $15.035. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,297 shares. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.707 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,940,000 after buying an additional 568,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $115,619,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,784,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after buying an additional 205,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,092,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after buying an additional 1,339,243 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $60,316,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.