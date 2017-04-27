498,739 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 498,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 7,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 5,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) traded down 1.93% on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. 4,181,594 shares of the company traded hands. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business earned $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.571 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.36%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Sunday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

