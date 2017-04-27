$472.58 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent Inc (CTLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) will announce $472.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479 million and the lowest is $464.3 million. Catalent reported sales of $438 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.1 billion. Zacks' sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company earned $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.07 million. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

In other Catalent news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $292,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 73,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $2,112,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 31.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Catalent by 16.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 115.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Catalent by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 291,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded up 0.79% during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 228,133 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Catalent has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

